Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.93 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

