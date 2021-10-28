Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.12 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $1,247,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 342.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 150,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

