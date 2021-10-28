Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $3,441,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

