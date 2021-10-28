Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,918 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.