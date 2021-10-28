Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,407,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $281.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.