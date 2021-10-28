Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $288.30 and last traded at $287.48, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.47.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

