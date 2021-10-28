Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.880-$3.880 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $289.62. The stock had a trading volume of 268,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

