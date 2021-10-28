Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.
Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $47.23.
In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after buying an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
