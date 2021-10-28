Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after buying an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

