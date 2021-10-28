Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Boosted by EMS Capital LP

EMS Capital LP raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 2.9% of EMS Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EMS Capital LP owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $36,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

