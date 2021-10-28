Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Materialise stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Materialise worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

