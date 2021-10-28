Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

RIGL opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.68 million, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.