MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MXL traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

