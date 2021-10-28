McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 219.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 44.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,993 shares of company stock worth $9,410,962. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.75. 9,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,767. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.