Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $500,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

