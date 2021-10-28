Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.66-$4.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-$1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.660-$4.770 EPS.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. Medpace has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $6,626,227. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

