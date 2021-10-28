Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.25. Meggitt shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 620 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

