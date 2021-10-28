Melon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00206892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

