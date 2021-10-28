Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

