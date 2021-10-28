Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Meredith stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $58.25. 1,296,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meredith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Meredith worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

