Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.75-19.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.56. Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$19.400 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.34. 8,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

