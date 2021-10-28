Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $619,720.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $305.20 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 412.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.21.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

