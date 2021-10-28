Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 337,482 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $45.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

