Methanex (TSE:MX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$76.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s previous close.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.32.

Shares of MX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.63. The company had a trading volume of 256,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,991. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.27 and a 52-week high of C$65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.73.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.4384471 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last three months.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

