Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.