Meyer Handelman Co. Has $78.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 313,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 60,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

