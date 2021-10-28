Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 100 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,876,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Shares of SWK traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

