M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Franco-Nevada worth $168,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.23. 71,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,150. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

