M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $144.03 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,332 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $144,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 142,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

