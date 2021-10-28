M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $458.04 Million Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,634,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Trinseo comprises about 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 19.66% of Trinseo worth $458,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

TSE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.