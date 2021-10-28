M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 204.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,115 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,919.99. 75,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

