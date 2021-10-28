M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,939 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Republic Services worth $126,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.06. 20,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

