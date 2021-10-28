M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $81,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

RY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.37. 26,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,663. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

