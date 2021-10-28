M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $97,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.90. 17,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

