Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $364.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $326.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

