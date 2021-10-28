Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

