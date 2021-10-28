Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEEC remained flat at $$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 94,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,244. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.