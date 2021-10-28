MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

