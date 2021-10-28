Mirror Protocol Market Cap Reaches $219.03 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00004614 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $219.03 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

