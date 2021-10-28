Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

