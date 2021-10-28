Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in October

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MITEY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,103. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

