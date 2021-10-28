Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in October

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
MITEY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,103. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.