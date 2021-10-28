Mizuho Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $130.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Hess stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

