MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.