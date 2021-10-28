MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,427,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 477,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

