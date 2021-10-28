MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

