MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $517.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

