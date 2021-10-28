MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,001 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

