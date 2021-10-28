MML Investors Services LLC Sells 15,299 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

