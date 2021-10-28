Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.25 EPS.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.14. 304,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.51.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

