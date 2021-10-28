Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $460.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.