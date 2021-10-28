Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 1,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.